Grand County update its Wildfire Protection Plan

In Grand County, firefighters are updating a ten-year wildfire protection plan and asking people to help come up with better ways to protect lives and property.

GRANBY, Colo. — There’s snow on the ground and December has just started but Grand County Fire Chief Brad White says it's the perfect time to start updating a wildfire protection plan designed to protect lives and property.

“This is a big deal, the county did their plan in 2006 but that was at the start of the bark beetle infestation,” he said. “And we have had a lot of changes since then.”

Some of the biggest changes have been with the number of fires and the number of people living in Grand County. The population has been increasing and during busy weekends climbs from 16,000 full-time residents to around 100,000 tourist and part-time residents.

Firefighters have also seen more fires like the destructive East Troublesome Fire which destroyed nearly 400 homes two years ago.

"Since East Troublesome the community has a heightened awareness and wants to know what’s going on with fire,” said White.

That’s why Grand County firefighters are asking people to attend a community meeting Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Fire Protection District Headquarters in Granby to offer up their own ideas on what can be done to help prepare for wildfires.

"Have them take a look around their neighborhood and bring their expertise to the table and get it out in the plan so we can get good projects planned for the next 10 years here,” said White.

If people can’t attend the meeting but have ideas they can go to the Grand County website and fill out an online form.

