Halligan Fire burns 50 acres, 0% contained in Larimer County

A wildfire is burning near Halligan Reservoir, 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins.

LIVERMORE, Colo. — A wildfire has burned about 50 acres northwest of Fort Collins in Larimer County.

The Halligan Fire was zero-percent contained Tuesday morning in rugged mountainous terrain, according to Livermore Fire Protection District (LFPD).

LFPD said no structures are threatened in the area of the wildfire near Halligan Reservoir. The fire was first reported Monday night.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) will be taking the lead on the wildfire. LCSO said Tuesday morning that additional air and ground resources are "on the way."

Halligan Reservoir is located on the North Fork of the Poudre River, 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Portions of northeast Colorado are under a Fire Weather Watch Tuesday afternoon due to the dry, windy conditions that are expected.

Alert: #halliganfire - currently the fire is 0% contained and about 50 acres. The fire is in very rugged terrain. @LarimerSheriff wild land firefighters will be taking lead on this fire. Pictures for last night and this morning. No structures are threatened. pic.twitter.com/vkwAHw5yZl — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) June 28, 2022

LFPD Crews are on scene of the #Halliganfire located on the north fork area of the reservoir. Crews will monitor the fire and begin air and ground operations in the morning with @LarimerSheriff Office wildlife firefighters. At this time no structures are threatened. pic.twitter.com/pBmRLYcFhn — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) June 28, 2022

LFPD crews are in route to report of smoke and fire on the area of the Halligan Reservoir pic.twitter.com/NaecmeUjds — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) June 28, 2022

#HalliganFire2022 - LCSO has assumed command and additional air & ground resources are on the way. No structures threatened at this time. Updates will be provided throughout the day. https://t.co/KCENiTRODq — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) June 28, 2022

