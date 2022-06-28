Halligan Fire burns 50 acres, 0% contained in Larimer County

LIVERMORE, Colo. — A wildfire has burned about 50 acres northwest of Fort Collins in Larimer County.
The Halligan Fire was zero-percent contained Tuesday morning in rugged mountainous terrain, according to Livermore Fire Protection District (LFPD).
LFPD said no structures are threatened in the area of the wildfire near Halligan Reservoir. The fire was first reported Monday night.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) will be taking the lead on the wildfire. LCSO said Tuesday morning that additional air and ground resources are "on the way."
Halligan Reservoir is located on the North Fork of the Poudre River, 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Portions of northeast Colorado are under a Fire Weather Watch Tuesday afternoon due to the dry, windy conditions that are expected.
