MEEKER, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a 1,000-acre fire burning about 26 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County, according to a release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, lightning ignited what has been named the Hunt Fire Thursday night, where it began burning thick brush and downed trees. Strong winds that came with Friday's severe storms have since pushed the fire to more than 1,000 acres.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office WEEKLY CALL REVIEW AT THE RIO BLANCO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DISPATCH CENT... ER The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching several structures on private property Friday afternoon, and no structures are immediately threatened, the release said.

Two helicopters and several fire engines are being used to fight the fire, as crews wait for additional resources to arrive Friday night and Saturday.

The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management-administered public land, and officials are asking the public to stay away from the area, which includes Hunter Creek, Willow Creek, and Big Jimmy Gulch.

For more information, visit the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Facebook Page here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS