Boulder County asks judge to dismiss lawsuit so Marshall fire victims can move forward

Boulder County leaders said the lawsuit should be dismissed so Marshall Fire victims can start to rebuild as soon as possible.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County officials say a lawsuit filed against them by a watchdog organization alleging that it violated open meetings laws should be dismissed so that Marshall fire victims can start to rebuild as soon as possible.

In their response to the lawsuit filed by a non-profit started by former FEMA Director Michael Brown, Boulder County included testimony from fire survivors.

Survivor Tim Hughes said his plans to have a new home by 2023 are in jeopardy since he does not have the money to absorb a delay.

"We are heartbroken that we now must wait for a lawsuit to resolve before we have any hope of getting on with our lives," Hughes told the county.

You can read the full story at The Denver Gazette.

