Colorado nonprofit makes quilts for Marshall Fire survivors

DENVER — Nothing says "home" quite like being wrapped up in a homemade quilt, and one local organization is working to offer that small piece of comfort to Marshall Fire survivors.

Firehouse Quilts of Colorado makes and donates quilts to places like fire departments, shelters, and hospitals. After the Marshall Fire, they started collecting quilts for fire survivors.

As of Monday, they've packaged 671 quilts to send to survivors. Organizers said people from outside Colorado are even sending in quilts.

The group will keep collecting quilts until Thursday, then take them to the Red Cross to be distributed.

"When I saw the devastation, I just knew that we had to do something right away because it's our mission to help people in crisis, so that's why I contacted Red Cross," Firehouse Quilts of Colorado President Jacque Schneider said.

About 30 to 40 volunteers were on hand to help package the quilts Monday.

Last year, the organization handed out 1,700 quilts to people across Colorado. The nonprofit said most of the quilts go to children who have been in car crashes, house fires or domestic violence situations.

