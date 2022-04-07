Flag singed in Marshall Fire goes on display

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Untied States flag that flew over the Louisville Post Office during the Marshall Fire has been restored and is going to be displayed at the Louisville Post Office.
The United States Postal Service will hold an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to the ceremony at 566 South McCaslin Boulevard and refreshments will be provided.
District Manager Jason McMahill, Post Office Operations Manager Ken Price, Mayor of Louisville Ashley Stolzman, Mayor of Superior Clint Folsom, Postmaster Robin Terneus and others will be on hand to unveil the flag and present to the community, said the United States Postal Service.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Marshall Fire coverage
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN