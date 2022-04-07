Flag singed in Marshall Fire goes on display

The public is invited to an unveiling ceremony Tuesday at 1 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Untied States flag that flew over the Louisville Post Office during the Marshall Fire has been restored and is going to be displayed at the Louisville Post Office.

The United States Postal Service will hold an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to the ceremony at 566 South McCaslin Boulevard and refreshments will be provided.

District Manager Jason McMahill, Post Office Operations Manager Ken Price, Mayor of Louisville Ashley Stolzman, Mayor of Superior Clint Folsom, Postmaster Robin Terneus and others will be on hand to unveil the flag and present to the community, said the United States Postal Service.

The flag at the Louisville Post Office took a beating with the wicked winds last week. We replaced it today as a sign of renewal and hope for the community. #marshalfire #marshallfire pic.twitter.com/H9QSA7NRuU — USPS Colorado (@USPS_Colorado) January 2, 2022

