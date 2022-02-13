Neighbors form advocacy group after Marshall Fire

Superior Rising was founded in January to serve the long-term needs of residents impacted by the disaster.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Neighbors in Superior are coming together to advocate for themselves and others impacted by the Marshall Fire. Their group is called Superior Rising.

The grassroots movement started in January to serve the long-term needs of residents and businesses. It was established to connect people to resources and help residents rebuild.

Jenn Caooush lives in the Rock Creek neighborhood. Her house survived. Her neighbors across the street can't say the same. The Marshall Fire burned a row of homes to the ground.

The view from her front yard now fuels her desire to help her community through Superior Rising.

"Part of Superior Rising is just talking to each of those communities, sharing information where it makes sense, and really finding things that are rising to the top of all the communities to advocate to the board, to the county, to the state level," Caooush said.

The organization is trying to make this process easier as neighbors struggle to rebuild. Caooush said the biggest issue right now is gaps in insurance.

"Folks were paid out 100% in most cases by their insurance, but it is $50,000 to $100,000 less than what it would cost them for quotes now to rebuild," she said.

It's been a month and a half since the fire, and the need for help will stick around.

"We want to be an entity that forces things to happen faster than it is happening," she said.

Superior Rising was formed under the guidance of Colorado Springs Together. That volunteer effort began to coordinate a quick rebuilding process for homes lost in the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012.

