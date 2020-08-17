Pine Gulch Fire grows to 85,407 acres, 4th largest wildfire in Colorado history

The Pine Gulch Fire has grown to approximately 85,407 acres and is 7% contained, as of Monday morning.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Pine Gulch Fire, which is burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, has grown to 85,407 acres, making the fourth-largest wildfire in Colorado history, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC).

The Pine Gulch Fire remains 7 percent contained as of Monday morning.

Pine Gulch Fire fire officials said Monday that fire activity will remain high due to high temperatures, dry and windy conditions.

Areas of heavy smoke were observed Monday morning across portions of central and western Colorado due to the Pine Gulch Fire. Smoke will gradually increase Monday morning as winds from the east push smoke back into Grand Junction and Grand Valley areas.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) issued an evacuation order for residents on Roan Creek (204) road, Clear Creek (211) road, Carr Creek (207) road and Brush Creek (209) road on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Garfield County issued an evacuation order for residences on CR 202 on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The three largest fires in state history are the Hayman Fire from 2002 which burned 137,760 acres, the Spring Creek in 2018 which burned 108,045 acres and the High Park Fire of 2012 which burned 87,284 acres, the RMACC said.

These images are from the Pine Gulch fire near Grand Junction. Our wildland crew was tasked with putting out hotspots. pic.twitter.com/ptTyL8Ch9O — Mt View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) August 17, 2020

The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 31 and is located located in Mesa and Garfield Counties in western Colorado.

The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush, according to the Grand Junction Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.