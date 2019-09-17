MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire about 30 acres in size is burning 10 miles outside of Craig, the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC) said in a Tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Ground crews and a large air tanker are responding to the fire as well as two single-engine air tankers (SEATs) and an air manager, RMACC said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

