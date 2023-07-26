Wildfire forces evacuations in Gunnison County

The U.S. Forest Service said the Lowline Fire is burning on a ridge between Gunnison and Crested Butte.

GUNNISON, Colo. — A wildfire between Gunnison and Crested Butte has prompted evacuations for area residents.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Lowline Fire is burning 14 miles north-northeast of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte on a ridge between Squirrel and Mill creeks.

As of 3 p.m., the size was estimated at 20 acres with 0% containment.

USFS said the lightning-caused fire has moderate spread potential. Three engines and one hand crew are battling the fire with more resources on the way. A helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control in Montrose is helping with the effort.

According to a post on the Gunnison Regional 911 Center's Facebook page, a mandatory evacuation notice has been issued for people living in the Mill Creek Drainage west of the intersection of County Road 730 and County Road 727.

People who own livestock can take them to the Gunnison County Fairgrounds.

The 911 Center said people should not call 911 to report the fire or ask questions because their lines are overloaded with reports of the fire and other emergencies can't get through.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

