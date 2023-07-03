Woman cited for parking lot crash that killed Walmart employee

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was returning shopping carts to the store when he was hit and killed.

LOVELAND, Colorado — A woman has been cited after a Walmart employee was hit and killed in a parking lot earlier this year, the Loveland Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 1:20 p.m. April 6 at the Walmart at 250 W. 65th Street. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was returning shopping carts to the store when he was hit and killed.

Police said the driver, an 83-year-old woman from Loveland, was issued a summons Monday for careless driving causing death, which is a class 1 traffic misdemeanor.

Police said at the time of the crash that there were no signs of impairment, and speed was not believed to be a factor.

They said the driver voluntarily submitted a blood sample at the time, and toxicology reports found no evidence of alcohol or "other substances which could have attributed to the accident." The Larimer County District Attorney's Office delayed their decision on charges until those toxicology results came back, police said.

