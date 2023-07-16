$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado

Four people in Colorado are at least $50,000 richer.

PARACHUTE, Colo. — One person won $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing from a ticket purchased at a convenience store in Parachute in western Colorado.

Powerball officials said three people won $1 million dollars: one in Colorado and two in Texas. The winning Colorado ticket was bought at a Thunder River Market in Parachute.

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 2-9-43-55-57, Powerball 18 and Power Play 2x.

Aside from the $1 million winner, three other Coloradans won big on Saturday night. Here is where the Colorado winners were from:

$100,000 at a Rocket convenience store in Littleton.

$100,000 at a 7-Eleven in Arvada

$50,000 at Ringo's Super trading post in Trinidad

The Coloradans won a combined total of $1,250,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday at 8:59 p.m. MT. The Colorado Lottery said the new estimated Powerball jackpot is $900 million with a cash value of $465.1 million.

Mega Millions will have a $640 million jackpot Tuesday.

