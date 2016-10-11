Denver Veterans Day Parade coming Saturday, November 10

DENVER — In honor of Veterans Day, hundreds of Coloradans will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country at the annual Veterans Day parade, festival and run.

The events, hosted by the Colorado Veterans Project, will take place on November 10 and 11.

Veterans Day Parade

The celebration kicks off with the parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. Local veterans organizations and supporters will start their march at 14th Street and West Colfax Avenue.

The parade is broken into sections that each represent a different conflict in military history, from the Revolutionary War to modern times. Each one will feature military memorabilia, like uniforms, vehicles and weapons, from that era.

You can find more information here: http://www.denverveteransday.com/parade/

Veterans Day Parade at Civic Center Park

KUSA file photo

Festival

Also on Saturday is the Denver Veterans Day festival, which will take place from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Civic Center Park.

The family-friendly event offers free admission and will feature live music, kids and family activities, food trucks, vintage and modern military vehicles, local vendors and more.

It's designed to serve as celebratory thank you to the veterans who have fought for our country, according to the organization's website.

You can learn more about the festival here: http://www.denverveteransday.com/festival/

5k & 10k Fun Run

The final event of Denver’s Veterans Day celebration is a run for Veterans at City Park on Sunday morning. Participants have the choice between a 5k and a 10k, and 100 percent of the registration fees go directly to helping Colorado Veterans through the Colorado Veterans Project.

Dever Veterans Day Run Route by 9news on Scribd

The race starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, November 11.

Online registration is open through at least November 7, and day-of registration will also be available.

You can read more and register here: http://www.denverveteransday.com/run/

Copyright 2018 KUSA