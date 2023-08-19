MSU Denver, United Airlines partner on program to help students become pilots

As airlines around the country work to combat a growing pilot shortage, a new partnership program will help Denver students become pilots.

DENVER — Airlines around the country are dealing with a pilot shortage, and it's expected to get worse by the end of the decade.

MSU Denver and United Airlines are trying to keep that from happening, launching a new program in Denver that will give students a direct route to a job.

With the snip of a scissors Friday afternoon, the link between MSU Denver and United Airlines became official, establishing a clear path forward for students to one day become pilots at the airline through its Aviate program.

"I'd wanted to be at United ever since I started flight training. So being part of the program now is a huge help. It really takes the stress out of it," said Morgan Katnik, a senior at MSU Denver studying to become a pilot.

With Aviate, Katnik has already accepted a conditional job offer with United.

“I think it’s a great program," Katnik said. "I interviewed in April for the program and I got in so I’m a very happy participant working on my path toward the airlines.”

Joining the carrier will take years of training and flying for Katnik but his future employer will be there to support him every step of the way.

"All of the training from the ground up as to how to become the kind of pilot that would do well at the airlines," Katnik said.

"It's really awesome to have a defined, secured path to the place where you want to end up where you'll spend 30 to 40 years for your career. And what better way to do it than to have a mentor that's going to guide you the whole way," said Captain Monica Frain, a 737 Captain with United Airlines and senior manager for Aviate sourcing and engagement.

Captain Frain said this kind of pipeline to help get from student to pilot is needed to combat the nation's pilot shortage.

"We have a tremendous growth plan for the airline, you heard us say we plan to get to almost 28,000 pilots. But we need you in order to get there," Frain told MSU Denver students Friday.

Kevin Kuhlmann, associate chair of MSU Denver's Aviation and Aerospace Science Department, said his program is far from easy but it does give students a clear path with a helping hand forward.

And with no cap on enrollment, Kuhlmann said this will help make MSU Denver a destination for aviation.

"This is definitely going to increase enrollments for MSU Denver and our department and obviously, MSU Denver overall. A win-win for United, for MSU Denver but the biggest win is for the students," Kuhlmann said.

With months to go until graduation and a clear view of his career path, now Katnik can keep his eyes on the sky.

"It feels really cool to be a part of that," Katnik said.