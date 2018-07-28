Following a standing ovation from his teammates, Air Force sophomore defensive back Bradley Kim became the first openly-gay athlete at a service academy when he publicly announced his sexual orientation on Friday.

"I almost gave up my dream of playing Division 1 football for fear of not being accepted by everyone," Kim wrote as part of an impassioned Instagram post, "but today I am happy to say I am a cadet at the Air Force Academy playing the sport I love with amazing people standing behind me and supporting me.

"I did not think this day would ever come, but I've finally reached the point where I am comfortable and confident enough with myself to say that I am gay."

Kim follows in the footsteps of current Division 1 football players My-King Johnson (Arizona), Scott Frantz (Kansas State) and Xavier Colvin (Butler). According to Outsports, former Willamette University (Salem, Ore.) Div. III football player Conner Mertens guided Kim on his coming-out process.

But Kim's public announcement is most noteworthy because of his school, where he's the first athlete to come out in the public eye at Air Force, Army or Navy. He'll continue serving in the military after his football career concludes. Kim missed most of last season playing for the Falcons with a shoulder injury.

"What we go through at the Academy goes way deeper than worrying about what someone will think," Kim told Outsports, noting that he received the standing ovation from his fellow defensive backs after previously coming out to his parents and several Falcons teammates and coaches. Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun expressed full support, according to Kim.

Kim quoted the Bible in his coming-out Instagram post, citing Jeremiah 29:11 — which centers on hope for the future.

"I definitely would not be here without the love and support of my amazing family, teammates and coaches here at the academy," he said. "I hope that I can serve as an example to those who are allowing their fear of acceptance to change who they are."

