Kings' Aisha Visram becomes first female staffer on bench in NHL

The head trainer for the LA Kings’ AHL affiliate stepped in because of other staff members in COVID-19 protocols.

LOS ANGELES — Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers, Visram likely made history when she stepped in because three Kings support staffers were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

“That’s incredible. That’s great. We need more of that in our game,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said.

Visram is the head trainer for the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario, California. She previously worked with Adirondack of the ECHL and at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Congratulations to Aisha Visram who's serving on the bench tonight as an Athletic Trainer for your LA Kings! 👏



Aisha is believed to be the first female to work a regular-season @NHL game behind the bench in any capacity.



History. Made. pic.twitter.com/GmNpHeyuwY — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 14, 2022

McLellan said having Visram on the bench was a reminder that it takes more than players and coaches for a professional hockey team to function and succeed.