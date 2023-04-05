Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing: Reports

"Bob was a force of nature," the CEO of Lee's current company wrote.

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and former chief technology officer at Square, was fatally stabbed Tuesday near downtown San Francisco, reports say.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a reported stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 43-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police did not name the man, but sources identified Lee to NBC Bay Area. Lee was currently the chief product officer of cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin. The company's CEO, Joshua Goldbard, confirmed Lee's death to Bloomberg and ABC7 News.

"Bob was a force of nature," he said in a statement to the outlets. "He helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day."

Police said the attack was being investigated by the department's homicide detail. As of Tuesday evening, no arrest had been made and no suspect details were released.

Social media tributes from friends and fellow technology executives began to appear Tuesday night.

Figma CEO Dylan Field wrote that he was "so sad to hear" of Lee's death: "I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming ... It’s so hard to believe he is gone."