Colorado to host 'Cities Summit of the Americas' next year

The first-ever summit will be held to "ensure the cities of the Americas achieve their full potential."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will host the inaugural "Cities Summit of the Americas" in Denver in April 2023.

Blinken made the announcement Wednesday at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The Denver event will be held to ensure implementation of commitments from the Los Angeles summit.

"Cities Summit will empower elected officials, businesses, and private organizations to collaborate and develop new solutions to the most pressing issues facing communities, including on sustainable development, climate resilience, democracy renewal, foreign direct investment, women’s empowerment, uplifting underserved communities, and public safety," said a release from the City of Denver.

"We’re honored to host this inaugural gathering and look forward to welcoming delegates from across the Americas to our great city for these critical conversations," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

"I want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration for selecting Denver to host the first Cities Summit. Bringing together this diverse and international group of local leaders in our community will foster collaboration like many mayors and city administrators have never experienced and inspire an ecosystem of ideas that will benefit local communities throughout the hemisphere."

"I’m so excited that Denver and Colorado are playing such a major role in the first ever Cities Summit of the Americas," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D). "Our state is a natural choice that speaks to the Colorado spirit of connection, collaboration, and innovation. We are proud to welcome the strong network of leaders to foster shared innovations, creative solutions, and best practices to our communities’ most challenging issues."

Polis and Hancock will hold a press conference on Thursday, June 9, for the Colorado announcement of the summit.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is deepening U.S. engagement with city stakeholders like mayors and city planners in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the innovative Cities Summit will convene these decisionmakers with their U.S. counterparts to help ensure the cities of the Americas achieve their full potential," read a release from the City of Denver.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.