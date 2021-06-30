Ex-official who said Surfside condo was sound leaves new job

When he was a building official for Surfside in 2018, Rosendo "Ross" Prieto told Champlain Towers South board members that their building was sound.

A former municipal official in Florida who assured condo board members that their building was in "very good shape" three years before it collapsed has left his new job, a city spokesman said Wednesday.

Rosendo "Ross" Prieto is on a leave of absence from his temporary job with a contracting business that provides building services for the city of Doral, a city spokeswoman said in an email statement Wednesday. Doral is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South is located.

When he was a building official in Surfside in 2018, Prieto told members of the Champlain Towers South board that their condo building was sound. His assessment came a month after an engineering firm identified key structural deficiencies requiring major costly repairs.

The Doral statement said Prieto works for a firm called C.A.P. Government Inc., which provides building services to governments. That firm notified Doral that Prieto was on a leave of absence, the statement said, with another person taking over on a temporary basis.

Efforts to reach Prieto by telephone and email since the Surfside condominium collapsed last week have not been successful. He left his Surfside job in November.