Former NBA star Adreian Payne shot dead in Orlando

Payne was 31. Orange County officials said a man was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in connection to his death.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former NBA star Adreian Payne was shot and killed Monday morning in Orlando.

The news was first shared by former Ohio State star Jared Sullinger in a tweet. "Hate the news i received this morning... Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate (Adreian Payne)," he wrote. Outlets such as Sports Illustrated and the Detroit Free Press confirmed the news.

Officials in Orange County confirmed in a statement to local news outlets that deputies were called to a home in Orlando around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the deputies found a 31-year-old, later identified as Payne, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the statement, 29-year-old Lawrence Dority was arrested in connection to the shooting. Online Orange County records show he is charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Dority was at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody, where he was interviewed by homicide detectives.

Payne played high school basketball in Dayton, Ohio and rose to fame at Michigan State, where he was named to the All-Big Ten team. His professional career started in 2014 as a first-round pick with the Atlanta Hawks before being traded in 2015 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played for the Orlando Magic from 2017 to 2018, then left to play for teams in various countries overseas.