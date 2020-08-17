The first male Asian giant hornet to be detected in the U.S. was caught near Custer.

CUSTER, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture trapped a male Asian giant hornet near Custer recently.

The hornet was caught in a bottle trap close to the area where a mated queen was found dead earlier this year. The trap was collected July 29 and processed in a lab on Aug. 13.

“Trapping a male Asian giant hornet in July initially came as a surprise,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist said. “But further examination of the research and consultation with international experts confirmed that a few males can indeed emerge early in the season.”

The Washington State Department of Agriculture will set live traps in the area in an effort to trap a live hornet, tag it, and track it to its nest.

This is the second Asian giant hornet caught in a state trap. The first was caught July 14. It was identified as an unmated queen.