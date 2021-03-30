Michael Strahan removes signature tooth gap just before April Fools' Day

"Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan released a video Tuesday showing himself getting his signature gap in his teeth removed. But some people are noting that the change is coming suspiciously close to April Fools' Day on Thursday.
"I did it. #GoodbyeGap," Strahan posted to Twitter Tuesday, along with a minute-long video of him at Smile Design Manhattan cosmetic dentistry (Warning: Graphic language).
"A moment 50 years in the making," Strahan, 49, said in the video before showing off his new, gapless smile.
But hold up. Is it permanent?
TMZ reports that the gap was filled in with a removable dental piece. Strahan was reportedly offered the temporary solution in case he changed his mind. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has previously talked about how his tooth gap is a bit of a trademark and how he opted against filling it during his early days with the New York Giants.
"For me, I made the conscious effort to say 'This is who I am,'" Strahan told ELLE in 2012. "I'm not perfect. I don't want to try to be perfect. At this point, I don't think my kids would recognize me without it."
Reactions on social media varied from people who loved it to those who were saddened by it and some who simply didn't believe it.
Time will tell whether Strahan will stick with his trademark or go permanently with the perfect smile.