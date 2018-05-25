A suspected gunman was fatally shot by an armed bystander after opening fire on an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday evening, according to police.
Oklahoma City police said a man with a gun walked into a popular restaurant, Louie's, near Lake Hefner and shot two people. Another person was also injured, police say. A bystander with a pistol then confronted the shooter and fatally shot him, according to OKCPD.
The two victims have been taken to the hospital but are expected to survive, police said. OKCPD said it does not know the shooter's motive or identity yet, but that it does not suspect the shooting was linked to terrorism.
OKCPD said there was no longer an active threat at the scene near the Britton/Hefner Parkway just after 7 p.m. Roads are shut down near Lake Hefner as authorities investigate.