Reports: Russia announces team for movie to be made on International Space Station

It looks like Tom Cruise may not be the first actor to film a movie in space after all...

WASHINGTON — Russia has announced the actress and director that will fly to the International Space Station to make one of the first movies in space, according to multiple reports.

The Russian space agency said Thursday that actress Yulia Peresild, 36, will star in the movie, and Klim Shipenko, 37, will direct it, according to CNN. The movie is titled "Vyzov" meaning "The Challenge."

The news comes about a year after NASA announced that "Mission Impossible" and "Top Gun" actor Tom Cruise planned to film a movie aboard the International Space Station.

When Cruise's movie plans were first announced, then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the agency was excited to work on the project.

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," Bridenstine said in a tweet.

Cruise and his team are planning to travel to the floating space outpost on a SpaceX rocket, however, dates and details about the launch and movie have yet to be announced.

Russia said its film crew will take up two of the three seats aboard the October launch of Russia’s Soyuz mission, according to NBC. However, before takeoff, the crew will undergo parts of Russia’s standard cosmonaut training.

BBC said the flight training for the Russian actor and director will start no later than June 1 and will include centrifuge and vibration tests, flights on a zero-gravity plane and parachute training.