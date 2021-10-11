Native American Boarding Schools: A Lost History

For decades, many American Indian children were forced to attend government-funded boarding schools designed to sever Native cultures, languages and traditions.

America's Indian schools :

At the University of Minnesota, Morris, professor Gabriel Desrosiers teaches 20 students Anishinaabemowin – the language of the Ojibwe people.

It does not escape him that 120 years ago, on the very soil he stands on, speaking this language was forbidden and punished.

“Cultural genocide,” said Desrosiers. “One of the main goals was to assimilate and exterminate the Indian within.”

He's talking about an era of Indian boarding schools. Desrosiers’s mother and uncles attended them in their youth, schools that he says created childhood trauma and a broken family structure later in life.



“She didn't really know how to express or love,” Desrosiers said about his mother. “That all came from what she experienced as a child. All her brothers became alcoholics. They died alcoholics. Tragic deaths.”



After 215 children's bodies were discovered in a mass grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada last summer, a reckoning with America's boarding school past awoke.



For 100 years, dating back to the 1860s, Native American boarding schools existed in the United States, and by historical accounts, the schools were funded by the federal government and meant to sever American Indian culture and “civilize the Indian."

Christine Diindiisi McCleave, CEO of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition based in Minneapolis, had two generations of relatives that survived boarding schools. She explains how President Ulysses Grant gave federal money to churches at first to start these schools.



“He figured they would not be corrupt with those funds,” said Diindiisi McCleave. “So that is what opened the door to federally funded, church-run Indian boarding schools.”



In 1879, U.S. Army Captain Richard Henry Pratt established the first federally funded, off-reservation Indian school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania that enrolled more than 10,000 American Indian and Alaskan Native children from more than 140 tribes.

Pratt famously once said in a speech, "They must get into the swim of American citizenship... Kill the Indian in him, and save the man."

He also created propaganda for the cause, taking before and after photos of Native American students showing their Americanized appearance.

That school became a model for 367 such schools in the U.S., including 16 schools in the state of Minnesota, from Pipestone to Morris to Vermilion, according to the Healing Coalition.

No one, not even the federal government, knows exactly how many schools there were, nor exactly how many children attended them. There is no official record.

But according to the book “Education for Extinction,” an estimated 83% of Indian school-age children attended boarding schools by 1926 – hundreds of thousands of American Indian children.

Laws were passed by Congress mandating Native American children attend boarding schools. Parents were threatened with jail or having rations and clothing withheld if they prevented their children from attending.

Conditions were often brutal.

“They were run in a very militaristic style. They were given uniforms and given a number and referred to by number only. And their hair was cut. For many tribes across Turtle Island (North America) represents either grief or shame,” said Diindiisi McCleave.

“It depends on the era and it depends on the schools,” said Dr. Kate Beane, an American Indian Studies professor at the University of Minnesota and director of Native American Initiatives at the Minnesota Historical Society.

She calls the boarding school era one of “ethnic cleansing,” but points out not every school was that harsh. For some it was a matter of food security during poor economic times.

“My grandmother went to the Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota, and she had a wonderful experience there learning how to farm and sow, and her experience there as a student was starkly different than my grandfather's at a different school in South Dakota,” said Beane.

Each story is different. But the atrocities shared by so many are no longer going unnoticed.

“I distinctly recall [my mother] saying to me directly, 'If I don't put you in the boarding school, they are going to take you away from me,’” said Mitch Walking Elk during the Boarding School Survivor and Victim Memorial March and Rally in Minneapolis.

A march is a voice, but a secretary in the federal government? That’s power.

ARCHIVES: The faces of Native American boarding schools 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

"We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be," said Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior Department, during a speech last summer.

The former Congresswoman and first Native American Interior Secretary announced, for the first time in the U.S., the federal government will investigate records, stories, archives, and eventually use ground penetrating radar to find out how many children attended these schools and how many never made it home.

The report is scheduled to be finalized and given to Sec. Haaland on April 1, 2022.

Many say it’s time for the story to be told from the perspective of the American Indian.