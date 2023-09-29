Iconic toy brand that went bankrupt planning new brick-and-mortar stores

The expansion is a return to form for the once ubiquitous brand, which has fallen out of favor in recent years after a 2017 bankruptcy shuttered most stores.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Do you miss wandering through the aisles of Toys 'R' Us? Well you're in luck, because the company will be making a return with more brick-and-mortar stores starting this winter.

WHP Global, the company that owns the toy store brand, announced Friday that they were looking to expand the Toys 'R' Us footprint back into the physical world before 2024.

The company said they were partnering with Go! Retail Group to begin selling at up to 24 flagship stores across the country, which will begin opening in 2024. WHP said they are also planning to launch stores in airports, as well as on cruise lines.

Where is Toys 'R' Us opening new stores?

Anybody flying through the Dallas/Fort Worth airport for the holidays will get a first chance to see what the new Toys 'R' Us experience will look like. The first-of-its-kind airport store plans to open in November in Terminal A at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The company has yet to say where any of the other new stores will be located.

The expansion is a return to form for the once ubiquitous brand, which has fallen out of favor in recent years.

Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017, eventually being liquidated and sold to WHP in 2021. Since then, the new parent company has been aggressively rolling out new initiatives for the toy brand.

In 2021, they opened a flagship store in New Jersey. After the first flagship store, Toys 'R' Us partnered with Macy's to open shops inside 452 of the department store's locations.