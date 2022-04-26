Parker students write letters to Ukrainian refugee kids

Students at North Star Academy teamed up with Ukrainians of Colorado and Project CURE to put together care packages, each with a personalized letter.

PARKER, Colo. — Kids from an elementary school in Parker teamed up with a local non-profit to send both supplies and personal messages to children fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians of Colorado, Project CURE and North Star Academy packed care kits with essentials like toothbrushes, tooth paste, band aids, gauze, and other medical supplies.

The kids put together 200 bags, and inside each one was a letter written by a North Star student.

“We want them to have hope, and we want them to feel good,” said Dev Patel, a student at the school said.

“I think it makes the people that get the kit know that people are caring about them and praying for them,” student Sophie Wei said. “We know what they’re going through isn’t easy."

Students wrote messages of support, friendship, and solidarity.

> Listen to some of the students read their letters below:

“We stand with Ukraine,” student Tina Bruno wrote.

Patel wrote, “My greatest hope is that the country can be restored and people can go back to their normal lives with no more war.”

The school and Ukrainians of Colorado said they hope more schools get involved with the project.

If you’re interested, email Ukrainians of Colorado at ukrainiansofcolorado@gmail.com and ask for Tatsiana Tarasava.