Multiple fatalities after Walmart shooting in Chesapeake: Police

Police confirmed the gunman is dead and that there are multiple other victims. A CPD spokesman said he believes the number of victims is less than 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There was a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday night, involving multiple fatalities and injuries, according to the Chesapeake Police Dept.

It happened inside the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard. The call came in just before 10:15 p.m.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the department, said within 45 minutes after arriving at the scene, police found multiple fatalities.

While he couldn't give an exact number of victims, Kosinski said he believes it to be less than 10.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, confirmed Norfolk Sentara General Hospital is currently treating five patients from the shooting. 13News Now has reached out to other hospitals in the area but has yet to hear back.

Kosinski said it appeared to be a single shooter. Police officers are still investigating inside the Walmart; however, the shooter was confirmed dead just after midnight.

The City of Chesapeake has set up a "family reunification site" located at 700 Conference Center Drive. It's for family members who believe their loved ones may have been inside the Walmart.