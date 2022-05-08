3 people dead, 1 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

The four people were at a park outside the White House when the lightning strike hit.

WASHINGTON — A third person has died and one other person remains hospitalized in critical condition following a lightning strike near the White House in Northwest D.C.

The lightning strike claimed the lives of a married couple in their 70s and a 29-year-old man. A fourth person remains in the hospital.

In a press conference Thursday night, officials explained that just after 6:50 p.m. officials received a call about the lightning strike in Lafayette Park involving multiple people.

U.S. Secret Service agents and U.S. Park Police officers were standing nearby when the lightning strike happened and was able to help the victims until first responders arrived.

According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, the four people were at the park outside the White House when the lightning strike happened. Witnesses tell WUSA9 that the four people were standing under a tree when the lightning strike hit.

The four people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

DC Police said a couple visiting from Janesville, Wisconsin died at the hospital. The couple was identified as James and Donna Mueller, 76 and 75 respectively.

Officials confirmed a third victim, a 29-year-old man who has not been identified, died Friday. The fourth victim remains in the hospital.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives."

Officials advise the public to go indoors and seek shelter whenever there is lightning or thunder.

"If it roars, go indoors," a DC Fire/EMS official said during the press conference

With more storms rolling in Friday, the National Park Service offers advice if you get caught outside in one of them:

Keep moving towards safe shelter. If you are caught out in the open, do not stop.

If you are caught out in the open, do not stop. Stay away from isolated trees or other tall objects. You do not want to be the tallest object! If you are in a forest, stay within a lower group of trees.

Avoid open fields, hills, boulder fields, rocky outcrops, and ridge tops. Do not lie flat on the ground.

Avoid bodies of water and metal objects, which can conduct electricity.

Distance yourself from others in your group. Spread out so that at most only one person is likely to be hurt by lightning and the others can apply first aid.

Our CBS News crew captured the moment lightning struck outside the White House, leaving two people dead and another two critically injured. https://t.co/DT6ABWSaWJ pic.twitter.com/ksM1vTFJx9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 5, 2022

