Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

A Mexican actor has been convicted in South Florida of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.
Credit: AP
Mexican soap opera star Pablo Lyle, left, talks to his attorney Bruce Lehr on the first day of his trial, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Miami-Dade Criminal Court in Miami. Lyle is accused of fatally punching a driver during a road-rage incident in Miami in 2019. (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.

A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.

The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.

Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on "La sombra del pasado."

