What's that noise? Colorado Air National Guard to fly F-16s at night

Aurora residents can expect to see and hear F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft overhead.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard is asking for the community's patience while it conducts night flying training.

The Colorado Air National Guard (CONG) said the 120th Fighter Squadron, 140th Wing, will conduct F-16 training missions and land back at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

Residents of Aurora and neighboring communities can expect to see and hear F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft overhead as late as 10 p.m. through Aug. 11.

The Colorado Air National Guard said the training gained from these exercises will improve the 140th Wing’s ability to prepare and respond to contingency operations around the world.

“Night flying is a critical aspect of the strategic training we perform to remain alert and ready for the call to action, day or night,” U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker, commander, 140th Wing said.

“Night missions are essential in meeting these rigorous tasks, while remaining vigilant in minimizing the disruptive nature of increased noise to the surrounding area. The support of our local communities is appreciated as we strive to meet and exceed the requirements for mission readiness and the defense of this nation.”

If the public has questions or concerns about the training, they can contact the 140th Wing Public Affairs office at 720-847-9435.

