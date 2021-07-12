Polis orders flags lowered to honor Bob Dole, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Flags should remain lowered through Thursday, Dec. 9 in Colorado.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has ordered flags to be lowered on all public buildings in the state through Thursday, Dec. 9.

Flags in Colorado are being lowered from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, as proclaimed by President Joe Biden.

Polis' order stacks on an order Polis issued Monday lowering flags to honor the life and legacy of the late Sen. Bob Dole.

> Above video: Colorado remembers the impact of Pearl Harbor attack 80 years later.



"On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked our forces at Pearl Harbor and Other locations in Hawaii, taking the lives of 2,403 service members and civilians and leading the United States to declare its entrance into World War II. It was a day that still lives in infamy 80 years later," said Biden in a Presidential Proclamation.

"As we mark National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we honor the patriots who perished, commemorate the valor of all those who defended our Nation, and recommit ourselves to carrying forth the ensuing peace and reconciliation that brought a better future for our world," said Biden. Today, we give thanks to the Greatest Generation, who guided our Nation through some of our darkest moments and laid the foundations of an international system that has transformed former adversaries into allies."

