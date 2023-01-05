President Biden to speak at graduation ceremony in Colorado

The President presented the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Air Force Academy football team at the White House last week.

COLORADO, USA — President Joe Biden is planning to visit Colorado.

Biden said he will speak at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 1.

The President made the announcement Friday at the White House while presenting the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons football team for winning games against its rival service academies.

"In a few weeks, I'll be headed to your home turf for commencement. You’re going be get stuck with me being your commencement speaker," Biden said.

The annual Air Force graduation ceremony will be held June 1 at Falcon Stadium. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. with Biden giving his address after 9:30 a.m. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team will again fly over the ceremony.

Tickets are required for the graduation. Graduating cadets will be given up to 20 tickets each for guests to attend the graduation ceremony.

The Air Force Falcons have won the Commander-in-Chief trophy 21 times, compared with 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 9 for the Army Knights.

“Simply put, you can’t talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies,” Biden told the team gathered in the White House's East Room. “And you can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy — topped by three silver footballs — weighs 170 pounds.

“That trophy is bigger than the Super Bowl trophy,” Biden said. “No, it really is. So, you may need help carrying it.”

