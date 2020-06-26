The Texas governor Friday issued an executive order limiting certain businesses and services due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

HOUSTON — Just one day after temporarily pausing the state's reopening plans, Texas is now increasing restrictions on some businesses in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday's new order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott includes closing bars effective at noon today (except for to-go service) and reducing capacity at restaurants starting on Monday. Also, outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.

You can read the details of the order below.

Also breaking out of the Houston area this morning, Harris County is set to announce the return of a "Stay Home, Work Safe" order.

Read the full executive order below and check back for updates to this developing story:

Executive order limiting certain businesses in Texas 6/26/2020

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order limiting certain businesses and services as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. This decision comes as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations have increased and the positivity rate in Texas increased above 10%, which the Governor previously stated would lead to further preventative action. The targeted, measured directives in the executive order are based on links between certain types of businesses and services and the recent rise in positive cases throughout the state.

Friday's executive order includes the following:

All bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages are required to close at 12:00 PM today. These businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including for alcoholic beverages, as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Restaurants may remain open for dine-in service, but at a capacity not to exceed 50% of total listed indoor occupancy, beginning Monday, June 29, 2020.

Rafting and tubing businesses must close.

Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.