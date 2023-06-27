US Supreme Court makes decision on Counterman v. Colorado

The justices considered whether a stalker's intent in contacting his victim must be a factor when determining if a statement is a "true threat."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to make it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat. The case could make it harder for prosecutors to convict certain people who threaten elected officials, including the president.

The high court ruled in a case that involves a man who was sentenced to more than four years in prison in Colorado for sending threatening Facebook messages.

The man's lawyers had argued that he suffers from mental illness and never intended his messages to be threatening.

Officials said that violent threats against public officials have increased in recent years. The internet and social media generally have expanded the number and kind of threats including online harassment, intimidation and stalking.

The question for the court was whether prosecutors must show that a person being prosecuted for making a threat knew their behavior was threatening or whether prosecutors just have to prove that a reasonable person would see it as threatening.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a majority of the court that prosecutors have to show that "the defendant had some subjective understanding of the threatening nature of his statements."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court decision in Counterman v. Colorado:

“Stalking is a serious crime that can terrorize and upend victims’ lives. Today, based on an unfortunate view of the First Amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court made it more difficult to stop stalkers from tormenting victims.

“Stalkers cause major harm by their words alone, whether they mean to cause that harm or not. But the Court has chosen to prioritize threats over those terrorized by the threats. According to the Court, protecting the ‘speech’ of threatening stalkers matters more than guarding against the life-changing harms caused to those made to fear for their lives. This ruling fails to take seriously the compelling research that documents how stalking cases—particularly in the domestic violence context—often escalate into physical violence.

“In today’s ruling, the Court creates a loophole for delusional and devious stalkers and misapprehends the very nature of threats faced by stalking victims. In short, this decision will make it more likely that victims of threats—mostly women—will live in fear and will be discouraged from speaking out against their stalkers, believing there is little they can do to hold those stalkers accountable.

“Despite the Court’s decision, I remain committed to protecting victims of stalking and threatening speech to ensure that all Coloradans can live free from fear.”

