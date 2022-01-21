She attempted suicide at 12 years old, but now she helps others cope with pain

Paige Gaines shares her purpose for helping others cope with their feelings. Three young people also give their perspective on how they deal with everyday life.

In episode three of "A Different Cry," Gaines, as a two-time survivor, shares her purpose for helping others cope with their feelings. Children also explore reasons why they feel they aren't being heard.

Paige Gaines was almost one of them. She was just 12 years old when she attempted suicide for the first time.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that at least 3,600 children under the age of 13 died by suicide in the last two decades.

Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Gaines hopes to normalize the conversation about suicide and help educate others.

"I stayed true to my story, but I wanted the facts. I wanted the numbers. I wanted all of that. And I definitely recall looking at the statistics for Black men and Black youth and the suicide rates," she explained. "And I can visualize it to this day. It was heartbreaking and this was in 2015 and that was that moment where I was like, this is it. I don't I can't do anything else."

"And then from that moment forward, I just started educating myself and knowing that my story had to be told," Gaines said.

Gaines' goal is to decrease the lingering stigma in African American communities. Years ago, she wrote an article about her experiences and she said it went viral.

That next morning, she said she felt angry and sad as she felt the burden of knowing she tried to end her life. She's one of tens of thousands of survivors of suicide trying to help children learn how to cope with their feelings. Gaines is the founder of " 911 Sane Jane. "

"I just found all this over the counter medication I just took pill after pill, and I went back into the bedroom, waited for something to happen and nothing happened. So I just lay down, closed my eyes, and then the following morning I woke up," she said.

Gaines said she decided to take matters into her own hands after not feeling validated.

"I go back and look at pictures of myself and you can see it in my eyes," Paige Gaines said. "I was sitting there knowing that this was my moment, this was my time, and it was my time to go and I was very confident in that decision."

What young people are saying :

While efforts to reduce suicide among white children are showing results, suicide attempts among Black children are rising fast, data shows.

"We know a lot about what works for white youth in terms of preventing suicide," said suicidologist and Bloomberg Fellow Janel Cubbage." And we just don't have that same evidence-base or literature around Black youth suicide."

Listening is the one thing that young people and experts said can help the most.

11Alive held a sit-down conversation with three young people to get their perspective on how they are dealing with the pressures of school and everyday life.

"By default, as a Black child you are seen as unruly," said 13-year-old London Connolly. "If you do one thing, it is magnified. You could be suspended. You could have the cops called on you."

"White kids' mental health will be put over Black kids," Connolly believes. "Everybody is not the same. Like as a Black child, I'm dealing with generational trauma. I'm dealing with racism as a Black woman. I'm dealing with sexism. I'm dealing with colorism from the Black community. Sometimes it's a lot on top of each other."

Carlene Williams, 9th grader, even shared how sometimes it's hard to find a place where students feel welcomed and accepted.

"I don’t belong in this crowd, I don’t belong in that crowd," Williams said. "If I act a certain way around white people, I’ll be labeled as ghetto. If I act a way around Black people, I’ll be labeled as white."

"I feel like race isn't communicated well in schools," said 9th grader Charlotte Harleston.

Their experiences lead them to feel that no one is listening.

"That's one of the things that's really big for me and for my friends: let me talk, let me explain it. Don't then say, ‘Well, no, because you have a great life’ and ‘no, because you're not failing your classes’ and ‘no, because you have all these great friends," Harleston said. "Let me finish. Let me tell you what I don't tell you when I come home from school.