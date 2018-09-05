Just off a busy road minutes from downtown Glenwood Springs, Beau Haines with Compass Mountain Homes manages a hidden campground that’s quiet and appropriately named the Hideout.

“It's quiet and serene and safe,” Haines said.

It’s home to RVs and campers, but most recently the business is making a big change to become a tiny home neighborhood.

“We have been in the process of building for two years,” said Haines.

The first tiny home has just been completed, and already people are stopping by to see what living in a 357-square foot home might be like.

Matt Renoux, KUSA

“There are people who want a simple lifestyle,” said Haines. “There are people who don’t want to be tied down to the cost and maintenance of a home.”

The idea is to eventually put more tiny homes into the campground – transforming it into its own neighborhood.

“We have approval from the county to put 42 tiny homes in this facility,” said Haines.

The homes have three rooms that can fit queen or king size beds, a full-sized bathroom and a kitchen.

Matt Renoux, KUSA

They sell for about $139,000 on the top end, but start around $50,000. While space is limited, Haines says the benefits can be big.

“Average utilities cost, on a unit like this, $18 to $20 a month,” he said.

There's even the ability to bring your own tiny home to the neighborhood if you already own a small home and don't what to buy one of their tiny homes.

© 2018 KUSA