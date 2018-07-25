There's something about breakfast that gets people talking. Even stories that are hard to tell seem to come a little easier over eggs and bacon.

"We found out that a lot of veterans had problems, but if they could talk to other veterans about it, it cleared it all up," Bill Brunger said. Brunger was an infantry platoon Sergeant in World War II.

Twenty years ago, Brunger and a few other WWII vets decided to start having coffee together every other week.

That small gathering grew into a breakfast club with a couple dozen veterans from WWII, Korea and Vietnam. The guys meet every other Wednesday at Benedict's in Greenwood Village.

"There's no rules or anything," he said. "You can just come here and visit and talk to other guys about what happened."

For Brunger, it usually comes back to the Battle of the Bulge. The Battle of the Bulge, which occurred during World War II, was the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front.

"There were 186 in our company, and in 30 days there were 20 of us left," he said. "Besides that, it was 10 above, 10 below zero most of the time, snowed most of the time, everybody froze their hands and their feet."

Joe Anello's stories are from his time serving in the Korean War.

"It's truly a forgotten war," he said. "It was a war fought between the big war, World War II and Vietnam."

WWII veteran Walt Ohmart said most veterans in the early days don't talk about their experiences.

"One of the great things about this group is you can purge your mind of that silence, so to speak," Ohmart said.

