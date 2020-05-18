Who do you prefer?

LOS ANGELES — Who is better? Michael Jordan or LeBron James? ESPN is trying to settle that debate with a new poll.

The results favor Jordan as better than James in all 17 categories. ESPN said the poll, which included 600 people, was broken evenly into the following groups:

18-34

35 and older

“Jordan naturally led by almost 4-to-1 in the older half, but even in the younger group, Jordan was preferred by nearly 2-to-1," ESPN wrote.

Here are the top results of ESPN’s poll in order of the largest Jordan vs. James margin...

Better sneaker for fashion:

Jordan: 79 percent.

James: 21 percent.

Better sneaker to ball in:

Jordan: 77 percent.

James 23 percent.

Pick for game-winning shot:

Jordan: 76 percent.

James: 24 percent.

Come through in the clutch:

Jordan: 74 percent.

James: 26 percent.

Spectacular to watch play:

Jordan: 74 percent.

James: 26 percent.

Better player overall:

Jordan: 73 percent.

James: 27 percent.

NBA was better all-around:

Jordan: 71 percent.

James: 29 percent.

Win one-on-one to 21:

Jordan: 67 percent.

James: 33 percent.

Top pick to start a team:

Jordan: 66 percent.

James: 34 percent.

Best offensive player:

Jordan: 65 percent.

James: 35 percent.