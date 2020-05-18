LOS ANGELES — Who is better? Michael Jordan or LeBron James? ESPN is trying to settle that debate with a new poll.
The results favor Jordan as better than James in all 17 categories. ESPN said the poll, which included 600 people, was broken evenly into the following groups:
- 18-34
- 35 and older
“Jordan naturally led by almost 4-to-1 in the older half, but even in the younger group, Jordan was preferred by nearly 2-to-1," ESPN wrote.
Here are the top results of ESPN’s poll in order of the largest Jordan vs. James margin...
Better sneaker for fashion:
- Jordan: 79 percent.
- James: 21 percent.
Better sneaker to ball in:
- Jordan: 77 percent.
- James 23 percent.
Pick for game-winning shot:
- Jordan: 76 percent.
- James: 24 percent.
Come through in the clutch:
- Jordan: 74 percent.
- James: 26 percent.
Spectacular to watch play:
- Jordan: 74 percent.
- James: 26 percent.
Better player overall:
- Jordan: 73 percent.
- James: 27 percent.
NBA was better all-around:
- Jordan: 71 percent.
- James: 29 percent.
Win one-on-one to 21:
- Jordan: 67 percent.
- James: 33 percent.
Top pick to start a team:
- Jordan: 66 percent.
- James: 34 percent.
Best offensive player:
- Jordan: 65 percent.
- James: 35 percent.
There are seven more Jordan vs. James categories -- including better look, better passer, positive impact off-court -- and Jordan won all of those, too. You can see those results by seeing ESPN's full poll HERE.