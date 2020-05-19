Belmont set for June 20 without fans, leads off Triple Crown

This is the first year the Belmont will take place before the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

The Belmont Stakes will be run June 20 in New York in front of no fans as the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The New York Racing Association unveiled the new Belmont date Tuesday morning. The Derby was moved to Sept. 5 and the Preakness to Oct. 3.

The rescheduled Belmont will be contested at distance of a mile and an eighth instead of the race’s trademark mile and a half that has been in place since 1926.