x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

sports

Churchill Downs to reopen stables, race without spectators

The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: AP
In this photo made with a tilt shift lens, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training center in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators. 

The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the opening of its stables have been delayed several times. 

Churchill Downs said Kentucky state officials approved opening the stables under strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. 

Racing will be spectator-free until government officials approve their return.

RELATED: Horse racing gets more TV time with other sports on hold

RELATED: Another Triple Crown surprise: Sir Winston takes Belmont

RELATED: War of Will wins 2019 Preakness Stakes featuring riderless running horse