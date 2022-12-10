For 3 days, you can apply to Colorado colleges for free, here's how

For three days, applications fees to apply to colleges across Colorado are being waived.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — College applicants can save money by taking advantage of Colorado Free Application Days.

The fifth annual Colorado Free Application Days will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20.

During the three-day period, public colleges and universities, as well as several private institutions, in Colorado will allow students to apply for free.

“I am happy to be announcing this year's free application days and hope that Coloradans considering going to college take advantage of this exciting opportunity. Removing application fees allows students to get one step closer to their dream school,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado Free Application Day aims to improve access to further education and training, according a State of Colorado news release.

During last year’s campaign, students turned in nearly 63,000 applications, almost half of which came from students of color and over a third from first-generation students. Statewide, 2021 application submissions were up 10% compared to 2020.

“Colorado Applies Month allows students to take some time to delve into future career aspirations and ventures,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

“One of our priorities is to increase FAFSA and CASFA completion among high school seniors," she said. "Colorado Free Application Days not only supports that goal but also encourages residents to live up to their fullest potential.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.