CU Buffs recruit top CB in 2023 class

It's the second year in a row in which coach Deion Sanders has flipped a five-star cornerback.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Coach Prime effect continues.

In a whirlwind of an offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed five-star cornerback Cormani McClain after he had initially pledged to play for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

A consensus five-star recruit, he is ranked the 12th-highest prospect in the Class of 2023 according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

In an interview with 247Sports, McClain had explained that the decision to flip his commitment was a matter of being coached by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

"In my position, I play DB (defensive back). Coach Prime is the best DB, so I just want to be in the same shoes and same predicament," said McClain.

It all seemed inevitable, especially after McClain had posted an Instagram picture of himself in CU threads during a visit to Boulder last week.

McClain now joins last year's top-rated recruit Travis Hunter, marking it the second year in which Deion Sanders has flipped a five-star cornerback. Originally committed to Florida State, Hunter then went to join Sanders at Jackson State for a year. Hunter then decided to follow Sanders to Colorado, jumping into the transfer portal in the offseason.

Together, they join an impressive list of offseason additions that will be needed as Colorado aims to turn around from their 1-11 record last year.

