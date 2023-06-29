AAU softball players give back by volunteering with disabled athletes

The Beautiful Lives Project proved to be the biggest thing happening on the diamonds at a local softball tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Right smack in the middle of a large AAU softball tournament -- something even bigger is happening on one of the diamonds.

"An event like this is important to help people of all disabilities to gain the chance to experience sports," said Bryce Weiler, co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project. "Most importantly, the chance to gain more friendships, and realize there are people in the world that want to help them to be successful."

Some of those people helping them are those very same AAU players, taking time away from their tournament to give back to their community.

"I give a lot of credit to the coaches of these AAU teams who are willing to do this, and also for the softball players who are willing to help and to take part and to give up some of their times when they could've been practicing or getting prepared for their next games," Weiler said.

Kaitlin Flynn is the event director at Triple Crown Sports. But today, she's the main cheerleader for the 50-plus athletes visiting their field.

"It's just cool to see different parts of the games," Flynn said. "We get to see the competitive and the tournaments are all about it, and then look how happy everyone is and enjoying it together.

"This is like my dream, this is all I like to do. When people love the sport, that's really what I love to be a part of. That's what I love to see."

Kiley Grubbs was a pitcher for Windsor High School, and dishes strikes for Triple Crown Colorado. She said mornings like these help put the game into perspective.

"It just makes you remember why you love the game, getting to see people come out here and have fun," Grubbs said. "It reminds you that it's a game and it's fun.

"What I personally love about softball is that you're always cheering on the next person. Whether you're at a tryout or you're at a game, you're always cheering on that person -- and so i think it's a great part to be a part of because we're always cheering on no matter who's up."

And it's all cheers for the Beautiful Lives Project.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.