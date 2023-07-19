Colorado included in Arena Football League relaunch

Colorado is one of 16 locations expected to field an Arena Football League team in 2024 as part of the organization's relaunch.

COLORADO, USA — Arena football could be coming back to Colorado.

The Arena Football League (AFL) on Tuesday announced the 16 locations of teams as part of the league's 2024 comeback season.

Colorado was among the 16 locations named in the announcement.

The league has not yet announced team names, ownership groups or where each team will play games. The list of 16 cities includes a combination of preexisting AFL markets and new locations.

The Colorado Crush were an AFL team owned by John Elway, Pat Bowlen and Stan Kroekne based at Ball Arena from 2003 to 2008.

The AFL suspended play and filed for bankruptcy in 2009. It returned in 2010, before once again folding in 2019.

In February, the AFL announced its relaunch plan under a new ownership group, F1 Sports & Entertainment, which purchased the rights to the league in 2022.

