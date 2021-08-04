Here's your chance to win free Topgolf game play for a year

Anyone who enters will get one $10 off game play coupon, sent at the end of the sweepstakes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Topgolf Entertainment Group is celebrating the start of pro golf's major season with a national sweepstakes.

To enter, text "BALLER" to 68633 or enter online. Each person can enter the sweepstakes 25 times.

One lucky fan will win the grand prize — valued at $4,769 — that includes free Topgolf game play for a year, a Callaway EPIC MAX or SPEED Driver, merchandise and more.

This is NOT an April Fools' joke - We're giving away a Year of #FreeTopgolf.



Text BALLER to 68633 for a chance to win! — Topgolf (@Topgolf) April 1, 2021

Five runners-up will receive a free six-month Platinum Elite Topgolf membership and a one-year World Golf Tour Plus membership.

The sweepstakes run through April 30, and winners will be drawn May 6.