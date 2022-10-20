Chatfield's flag football team wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

The inaugural flag football champions are the Swaggiest team in Colorado!

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — Congratulations to the girls on the Chatfield high school flag football team for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado high school athletes of the week!

The squad won the inaugural championship tournament put on by the Denver Broncos.

The Swaggiest team in the state! 🥇



Congrats to Chatfield’s Flag 🏈 team for winning the 9NEWS SWAG CHAIN🥳



After winning the inaugural @Broncos flag tournament, the girls went to their hoco dance to celebrate.



THAT is Swag!😎



We just surprised the champs at their pep rally☝️ pic.twitter.com/lIi4K051y4 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) October 19, 2022

