Since the introduction of the 2A girls' soccer classification in 2015, the Dawson Mustangs have made a case for being the top team in the state. Dawson had qualified for the past three state title games, yet never walked away with a championship.

That all changed Tuesday night at Dick Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City -- their fourth state championship game appearance proved to be the one. In a rematch of last year's 2A girls' soccer state title game, The Dawson School defeated Denver Christian, 3-2.

Despite controlling much of the first half action, the Mustangs gave up the first goal of the game. Thunder midfielder/forward Jessie Mueller tallied the first score at the 31 minute mark, giving Denver Christian an early lead.

Dawson tied the game up 1-1 on a gorgeous through-ball, Kaitlyn Day was able to walk around the goalkeeper for the open netter in the 28' minute, and the first half would end notched at one.

In the second half, Dawson came out hungry. Day put her team ahead 2-1 on a free kick, and teammate Alex Dunbar extended it with a high, long ball at the 22' minute to make it 3-1.

Despite a late goal from the Thunder, Dawson held on for the 3-2 victory, the school's first state championship in girls' soccer. The Mustangs won on the boys' side back in 1996.

