ERIE — So far, so good for Erie's new boys lacrosse program.

Made up of players from around the St. Vrain school district, the Tigers have won the first three games of their inaugural season — including their most-recent victory, a 10-3 win over Golden in their home opener on Wednesday night.

The matchup pitted some of the higher-ranked Class 4A teams against each other as the Demons were No. 3 and the Tigers were No. 4 in this week's rankings.

Golden scored the only goal in the opening quarter, but Erie was able to snag a 3-2 lead going into halftime. The Tigers then blew it open with five-straight goals to start the third quarter to take control.

"Coach (Nick Mandia) told us to keep our heads in the game and play with a passion," senior midfielder Christian Adams said. "The main key was once we got the momentum to keep our foot on their throats and don't stop."

Erie was led by freshman Corby Tecu's game-high three goals, and two from both Adams and Stone Keener. Cam Cramer, Taylor Kamigaki and Jackson Keener each scored once.

The Tigers also had solid play from goaltender Tim Beach, who saved six of the nine shots on goal he faced.

Golden had single goals from Tristen Emory, Carson Brzeczek and Joe Brock, while goaltender Kyle Desgarennes saved 12 of the 22 shots he faced.

