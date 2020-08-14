Golden golf coach Karli Denk brings success to her alma mater

Karli Denk earned the 4A boys golf coach of the year award in her inaugural season with the Golden Demons.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Boys golf earned the green light. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) cleared it and three other sports to start in their usual fall time slots, while pushing all of the other sports into 2021. Golden High School boys golf Head Coach Karli Denk said she felt privileged to be on the links again.

"I was really excited to see my boys," she said. "I haven't seen them in like a year and I was really excited to get back on the grind."

Denk is a second-year head coach at Golden, the same place she represented as a golfer through 2013. She said leading her alma mater is a dream.

"It was crazy, it was a whirlwind. I didn't even know the spot was open. A mom from the previous year texted me and was like, 'hey, you should apply,' and I did and it just all worked out perfectly," Denk said.

Grayson Flambures and Jax Collins are the lone seniors on the team. As the other two de facto leaders, they appreciate that her coaching style brings a breath of fresh air.

"She gave a real spark to the team," Flambures said. "It felt more like a team atmosphere when she was there. It felt like we weren't competing against each other, but we were actually a team this year."

Team bonding was the most important aspect to Collins, as well.

"I just love the team dynamic. Last year, that was just one of the main things that brought us all together. Just being able to connect with one another and have fun out here," he said.

Collins spoke highly about Denk's mental game and said she holds all of the players up to her standards, but doesn't put pressure on them.

"It's basically no pressure. I mean, she really wants us to improve, but she also really wants us to enjoy the game and have fun at the same time," Collins said.

That's why she was voted the 4A Coach of the Year after only one season at the helm.

"I was voted and it was so nice of everyone to do that for me. You know, I work really hard and I try to make the experience for the boys as best as it possibly can be," she said.

They surely take notice and have absolutely no qualms about a woman leading their squad. Instead, it's her youth and experience that stand out.

"You realize how fortunate we are that we have an energetic, young coach that played at Regis (University) and plays the sport and loves the sport and isn't one of those older souls," Flambures said. "She can actually connect with us and I'm really grateful that she's our coach."